Tiaa Fsb Cuts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aflac by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Aflac by 680.6% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,924 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Aflac by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 260,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Aflac by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Aflac by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 22,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total transaction of $1,469,967.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,441,526. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aflac from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.45.

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $65.52 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $51.28 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.94.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

