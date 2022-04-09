Tiaa Fsb Decreases Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 24.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WOR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 19th.

In other news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $298,004.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Worthington Industries stock opened at $49.69 on Friday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.79 and a 52 week high of $72.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.07%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

