Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Tiaa Fsb increased its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Corteva were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Corteva by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,636,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,627,000 after buying an additional 975,906 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Corteva by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Corteva by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 334,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,087,000 after buying an additional 8,998 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in Corteva by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $60.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Corteva’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTVA. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

