Tiaa Fsb Grows Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,593,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 453,158 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,742,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,405,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,247,000 after buying an additional 77,172 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,176,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,653,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,329,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VXF opened at $159.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.88. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $150.13 and a 12 month high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

