Tiaa Fsb Lowers Stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Tiaa Fsb lessened its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDU opened at $26.80 on Friday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $35.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.13). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st.

About MDU Resources Group (Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

