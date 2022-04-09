Tiaa Fsb Makes New Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Tiaa Fsb bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 445.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 107.7% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 225.3% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $103.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $104.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.89.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.15.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

