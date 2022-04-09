Tiaa Fsb Purchases New Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tiaa Fsb purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 28,753,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,870,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070,375 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $224,337,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,392,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,461,813,000 after buying an additional 2,308,635 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $148,351,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,463,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,893,000 after buying an additional 1,923,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

