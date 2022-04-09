Tiaa Fsb Raises Stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Tiaa Fsb grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 158.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,343 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GWX. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 2,259.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 336,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 322,706 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 60.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,574,000 after acquiring an additional 151,962 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,848,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 406,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,058,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 129.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 95,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 53,804 shares in the last quarter.

GWX stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.90. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $32.85 and a 1-year high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

