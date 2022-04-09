Tiaa Fsb Reduces Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,801 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after buying an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after buying an additional 295,897 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after buying an additional 232,746 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after buying an additional 676,668 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DRI shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $176.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

NYSE DRI opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.06. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.04 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.