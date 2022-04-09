Tiaa Fsb Sells 410 Shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,325,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XPO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.81.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $60.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.22 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.39.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

