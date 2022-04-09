Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $143 million-$148 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $166.15 million.

Shares of NYSE:TLYS opened at $9.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $283.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 8.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tilly’s will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tilly’s from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Tilly’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,201,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,472,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 692,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after buying an additional 70,527 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 1,527.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,381,000 after buying an additional 430,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,443 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after buying an additional 102,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tilly’s by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 161,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 14,155 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilly’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.