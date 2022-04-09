Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TKR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Get Timken alerts:

NYSE:TKR opened at $55.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.64. Timken has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Timken by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Timken during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Timken (Get Rating)

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.