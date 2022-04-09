TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TMST. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TimkenSteel from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE TMST opened at $20.11 on Friday. TimkenSteel has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $24.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $932.70 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.86.

TimkenSteel ( NYSE:TMST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.47. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $338.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TimkenSteel will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMST. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel by 34.0% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 709.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 187,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 164,503 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $188,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TimkenSteel by 2.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in TimkenSteel during the third quarter worth $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

