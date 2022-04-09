Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Titan Machinery stock traded down $0.76 on Friday, hitting $24.71. 140,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,506. Titan Machinery has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TITN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Titan Machinery from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Machinery in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Titan Machinery by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,915,000 after purchasing an additional 14,828 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 516,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after purchasing an additional 189,843 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 393,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 54,951 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 3.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,745,000 after acquiring an additional 109,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

