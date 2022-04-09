TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $60.00 price objective on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $75.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.14.

TJX stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $57.92 and a 52 week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

