Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Toast from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Toast in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.40.

Get Toast alerts:

NYSE:TOST opened at $18.81 on Tuesday. Toast has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.78.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $44,859.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $84,063.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,751 shares of company stock worth $12,520,237.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Toast by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toast during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.