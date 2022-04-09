Toast (NYSE:TOST) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TOST has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toast from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.40.

TOST opened at $18.81 on Friday. Toast has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Hmi Capital Management, L.P. purchased 328,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520,276.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 182,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $5,497,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 426,751 shares of company stock worth $12,520,237.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 17.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

