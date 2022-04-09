Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.02. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 363,797 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Top Ships in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
About Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)
Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.
