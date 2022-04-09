Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.02

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as high as $1.02. Top Ships shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 363,797 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Top Ships in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Top Ships alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOPS. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Top Ships by 2,491.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 12,979 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Top Ships during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Top Ships by 13.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 113,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Top Ships by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,685 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 257,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS)

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2020, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 672,396 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of four 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers and three 157,000 dwt tankers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.