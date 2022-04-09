Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$23.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TORXF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

Shares of TORXF opened at $12.31 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.25.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

