Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXFGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.41.

TORXF opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.