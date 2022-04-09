Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$18.00

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TORXF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.41.

TORXF opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

