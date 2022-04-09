Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) PT Lowered to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.41.

Get Torex Gold Resources alerts:

TORXF stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. Torex Gold Resources has a 1-year low of $8.99 and a 1-year high of $15.52.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Torex Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torex Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.