Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target Cut to C$18.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a report on Monday, January 31st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.23.

Shares of Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$15.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.44 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.21. Torex Gold Resources has a 52 week low of C$11.79 and a 52 week high of C$18.72.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

