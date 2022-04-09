Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) PT Lowered to C$23.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 48.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TD Securities lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$24.00 to C$23.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.23.

Torex Gold Resources stock opened at C$15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$15.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25. Torex Gold Resources has a 12-month low of C$11.79 and a 12-month high of C$18.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Torex Gold Resources ( TSE:TXG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$254.67 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 1.3699999 EPS for the current year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City. The company's principal assets include the El Limón Guajes mining complex comprising the El Limón Guajes open pits, the El Limón Guajes underground mine, and the processing plant and related infrastructure, and the Media Luna deposit, which is an advanced stage development project.

