Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.66

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.72, with a volume of 4190 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.89.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.39.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.85.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Torrid during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 15.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Torrid

Torrid Holdings Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Torrid Parent Inc that operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

