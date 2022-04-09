Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 106.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter.

Get Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $38.54. 6,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.78 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.