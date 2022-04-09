Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $61.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.80.

TRMLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$57.50 to C$62.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.79. 82,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,800. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.58%.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

