TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Get TransAlta alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TAC. Bank of America lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransAlta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

TAC stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. TransAlta has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 61.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TransAlta (TAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.