Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

Get Transocean alerts:

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $4.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Transocean has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.63.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $621.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Transocean will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 154.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Transocean by 50.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean (Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.