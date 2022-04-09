Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. Approximately 2,681 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 195,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

The company has a current ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.44.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 28.87% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James T. Treace sold 42,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $835,554.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terry W. Lubben acquired 2,500 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,217,630.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 69,823.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,905,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,896,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after purchasing an additional 832,591 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,454,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,759,000 after purchasing an additional 597,376 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,306,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,757,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.77% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

