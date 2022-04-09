Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stake Boosted by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 16.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,256,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $739,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,320 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,929,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 668,997 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,191,000 after purchasing an additional 227,445 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trex during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,686,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 49.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,393,000 after purchasing an additional 137,260 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Trex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Benchmark raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Trex from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley raised Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Trex from $132.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.35.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $63.33 on Friday. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $140.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.64 million. Trex had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

