Trias (TRY) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.00

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 9th. Trias has a market cap of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trias has traded flat against the US dollar. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00036030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.05 or 0.00106057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Trias Coin Profile

Trias is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab . Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab . The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trias’ official website is www.trias.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Trias Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.