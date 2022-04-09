TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $44.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank. The Bank conducts a commercial banking business including accepting demand, savings and time deposits and making commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. “

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on TCBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.25.

NASDAQ TCBK opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $37.64 and a one year high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.54.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.90 million. Equities analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 534.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 67,761 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 37.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares (Get Rating)

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.