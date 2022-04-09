Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.49

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$18.49 and traded as high as C$19.66. Tricon Residential shares last traded at C$19.64, with a volume of 303,462 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$18.50 price objective for the company. TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tricon Residential from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$19.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.49.

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.43. The firm had revenue of C$155.54 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.7611674 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 8.97%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 14,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total transaction of C$230,299.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$218,485.40.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

