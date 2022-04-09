Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) CEO Frank A. Bozich Sells 20,957 Shares of Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
TSE opened at $46.19 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12.
Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.
About Trinseo (Get Rating)
Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.
