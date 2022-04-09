Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) CEO Frank A. Bozich Sells 20,957 Shares of Stock

Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TSE opened at $46.19 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $70.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.12.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trinseo PLC will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is 11.50%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Trinseo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Trinseo by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

