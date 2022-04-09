TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRIP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $33.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TRIP stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $25.30. The company had a trading volume of 943,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,423. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. TripAdvisor has a twelve month low of $20.25 and a twelve month high of $54.27.

TripAdvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.90 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TripAdvisor will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,504,205 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $84,768,000 after buying an additional 403,202 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,045 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in TripAdvisor by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 191,170 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after buying an additional 20,975 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TripAdvisor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,114,000. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

