Tripio (TRIO) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Tripio (TRIO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $1.44 million and $65,780.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio (CRYPTO:TRIO) is a coin. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Buying and Selling Tripio

