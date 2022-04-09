Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF) & Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Head-To-Head Contrast

Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) and Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Triple P and Science Applications International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triple P N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International 3.75% 25.99% 7.21%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Triple P and Science Applications International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A Science Applications International 1 4 3 0 2.25

Science Applications International has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Triple P.

Risk & Volatility

Triple P has a beta of 3.8, meaning that its stock price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Science Applications International has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of Science Applications International shares are held by institutional investors. 39.0% of Triple P shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Triple P and Science Applications International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Science Applications International $7.39 billion 0.69 $277.00 million $4.77 19.03

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triple P (Get Rating)

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

