Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Price Target Cut to GBX 135

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from GBX 145 ($1.90) to GBX 135 ($1.77) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 265 ($3.48) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.77) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Get Tritax EuroBox alerts:

Shares of LON EBOX opened at GBX 105.20 ($1.38) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 108.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £444.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 536.73. Tritax EuroBox has a 12 month low of GBX 94.10 ($1.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 125 ($1.64). The company has a current ratio of 15.67, a quick ratio of 15.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a €0.01 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a yield of 0.99%.

In related news, insider Robert Orr acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.35) per share, for a total transaction of £49,440 ($64,839.34).

Tritax EuroBox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tritax EuroBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritax EuroBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.