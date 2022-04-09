True Link Financial Advisors LLC Sells 204 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

True Link Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 90,497 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Altria Group by 119.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,566,000 after purchasing an additional 993,053 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 510,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,175,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 192,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.11. The company had a trading volume of 7,424,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,420. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.53 and a 12-month high of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $98.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 1,009.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.68%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

