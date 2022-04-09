TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

TBI opened at $27.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.90. TrueBlue has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $957.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.49.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $621.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.21 million. TrueBlue had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 2.84%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.21 per share, for a total transaction of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 18,027 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in TrueBlue by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 71,856 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in TrueBlue by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 28,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in TrueBlue by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 58,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in TrueBlue during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $390,000. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TrueBlue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

