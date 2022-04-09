Truist Financial Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $150.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Truist Financial from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.64 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EOG. Raymond James upped their price target on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. TD Securities lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.18.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $126.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.79. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $127.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.34.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 5,201 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 13,890 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

