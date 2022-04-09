Truist Financial Increases Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $290.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.91.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $257.90 on Thursday. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,926 shares of company stock worth $6,006,393. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cigna by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Cigna by 375.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

