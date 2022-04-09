Truist Financial Lowers Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Price Target to $194.00

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $208.00 to $194.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Analog Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.10.

ADI opened at $158.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.59. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.60%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,692. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,693,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,317,754,000 after acquiring an additional 14,189,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,374,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,527,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,423,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

