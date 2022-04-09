Truist Financial Lowers OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $48.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 49.39% from the company’s current price. Truist Financial also issued estimates for OneWater Marine’s FY2023 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $491.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $336.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 36.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Troiano sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $366,798.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in OneWater Marine by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $169,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

