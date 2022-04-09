TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) Trading Down 8.9%

Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP – Get Rating) fell 8.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.90 and last traded at $10.96. 4,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,354,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of TuSimple from $62.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $54.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of TuSimple from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.99.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 24.20 and a current ratio of 24.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1.32.

TuSimple ( NASDAQ:TSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 85.13% and a negative net margin of 11,702.17%. The business had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James Mullen sold 2,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $26,344.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brad W. Buss purchased 25,000 shares of TuSimple stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $279,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,473 shares of company stock valued at $110,243.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TuSimple by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in TuSimple in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 32.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

