Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TWIN DISC, INC. designs, manufactures and sells heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment. Products offered include: hydraulic torque converters; power-shift transmissions; marine transmissions and surface drives; universal joints; gas turbine starting drives; power take-offs and reduction gears; industrial clutches; fluid couplings and control systems. Principal markets are: construction equipment, industrial equipment, government, marine, energy and natural resources and agriculture. “

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a hold rating for the company.

TWIN stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $213.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twin Disc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,446,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Twin Disc by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 512,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,615,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 380,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,610 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Twin Disc by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc (Get Rating)

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.