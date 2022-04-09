Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $92.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.43. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

