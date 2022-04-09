UBS Group Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 3,600 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,600 ($47.21) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.39% from the stock’s previous close.

BATS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,000 ($52.46) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,750 ($49.18) to GBX 3,675 ($48.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.84) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,200 ($55.08) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,720.56 ($48.79).

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,291 ($43.16) on Thursday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,507.50 ($32.89) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,456.50 ($45.33). The stock has a market cap of £75.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 3,227.35 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,888.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.84.

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Tadeu Marroco sold 8,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,294 ($43.20), for a total value of £278,573.58 ($365,342.40). In the last three months, insiders acquired 14 shares of company stock worth $45,156.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

