UBS Group Begins Coverage on Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS)

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

GOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gossamer Bio from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

GOSS opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 8.32 and a quick ratio of 8.32. The firm has a market cap of $762.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.03. Gossamer Bio has a 1 year low of $7.04 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Waage Christian sold 10,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $95,533.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Faheem Hasnain sold 19,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $169,601.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,038 shares of company stock valued at $358,542. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

