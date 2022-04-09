UBS Group Lowers LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target to €62.00

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from €68.00 ($74.73) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($69.23) to €55.00 ($60.44) in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €72.00 ($79.12) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.60.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $76.93.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

